Realme Pad X Coming to India on July 26

Realme has finally revealed that it will launch the Realme Pad X in India on July 26. Touted as the “only 5G tablet in the premium mid-range segment,” this will be the company’s third laptop in the country. Here’s what all to expect.

Realme Pad X India Launch Happening Soon

Realme will host an online launch event to unveil the Realme Pad X in India on July 26 at 12:30 pm. The event will be live-streamed via YouTube. It is revealed that the Realme Pencil and the Realme Keyboard will tag along. The device will be available via Flipkart and a microsite is now live too. #HeyCreatives, get ready to create a masterpiece with the #realmePadX!



Unleash your imagination with the only 5G tablet in the premium mid-range segment💯



Launching at 12:30 PM, 26th July.



Know more: https://t.co/PkmfCVcqAM pic.twitter.com/Z7AgCeVixs— realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 15, 2022

The Realme Pad X will be the company’s first 5G tablet in India and was initially launched in China a couple of months ago. The tablet has a flat-edge design with a small rectangular rear camera bump and the display gets thin bezels.

We expect the specs to be the same as the Chinese model and hence, it will come with an 11-inch 2K display with a brightness of 450 nits and a Snapdragon 695 chipset. We can also expect multiple RAM+Storage configurations. A 13MP main camera and the front camera has a 105-degree field of view will also be included.

The tablet will have an 8,340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Other details involve Realme UI for Pad, four speakers, Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C, and more.

The Pad X will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 5, which while having the power of a Snapdragon 860 SoC, comes equipped with a stylus, a 2.5K display, and more comparable elements. That said, the Realme Pad X, if priced reasonably, can have an edge over it. The device is expected to fall under Rs 20,000. It also competes with the upcoming Oppo Pad Air, expected on July 18 in India.

In addition, Realme is expected to introduce the Realme Watch 3 and the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo on the same day. More details on this will be out soon. So, we suggest you stay tuned for all the information you need.