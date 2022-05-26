Realme Pad X with Snapdragon 695 and 33W Fast Charging Launched in China

Realme has added a third tablet to its portfolio with the launch of the Realme Pad X in China. This one has a slightly expensive price tag compared to the budget Realme Pad and the Pad Mini and comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 33W fast charging, and more. Have a look at the details.

Realme Pad X: Specs and Features

The Realme Pad X has flat edges and features a small rectangular bump at the back with a big camera housing. Upfront lies a display with thin yet visible bezels. It is an 11-inch 2K screen with Rheinland’s Low Blue Light Certification. The display supports a peak brightness of 450 bits and a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.

There are three color options to choose from, Star Grey, Sea Salt Blue, and a Neon Green one called Bright Chessboard Green with a race track-inspired checker print. The Realme Pad X majorly looks like the rebranded Oppo Pad with some changes to differentiate both the devices.

One exciting part of the new Realme tablet is the support for a stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The company has also introduced a smart keyboard and a protective case as accessories to go with the tablet.

As mentioned earlier, it is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 512GB via a memory card, along with RAM expansion support (up to 5GB). The tablet gets its fuel from an 8,340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Realme Pad X also gets a 13MP main camera and the front camera has a 105-degree field of view, which mimics the iPad’s Center Stage capability. It also gets support for Dolby Atmos with Hi-Res Audio, four speakers, a USB Type-C port, and more. The tablet runs Realme UI for Pad.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Realme has also introduced a new edition of the GT Neo 3 inspired by the popular anime series Naruto. The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition comes with a leather finish at the back and includes elements from the series like the Konoha forehead band with the Naruto logo. The limited edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 also includes customized wallpapers, Naruto-themed pin, adaptor, cases, and more accessories.

Other than the design changes, nothing has changed about the Realme GT Neo 3. The version comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, 50MP triple rear cameras, 150W fast charging support, and more. It comes in single 12GB of RAM+ 256GB of storage variant.

Price and Availability

The Realme Pad X is priced at CNY 1,199 (~ Rs 13,800) for the 4GB+64GB models and CNY 1,499 (~ Rs 17,200) for the 6GB+128GB model. The device can be bought from May 31 in China. There are also some accessories to support the Realme Pad X. The magnetic stylus is priced at CNY 499 (~ Rs 5,700), the keyboard at CNY 399 (~ Rs 4,500), and CNY 99 (~ Rs 1,100) and will be available on May 31.

Although there’s no word on when the Realme Pad X will reach India, it could happen soon. Plus, there are high chances that it will be rebadged as the OnePlus Pad too as suggested by Max Jambor, who is quite accurate when it comes to OnePlus leaks. This will mark the company’s entry into the tablet segment, which has been rumored for a while.

As for the Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition, it retails at CNY 2,799 (~ Rs 32,200) and will be available to buy, starting May 31 in China.