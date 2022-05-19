Realme Pad 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz Display Teased; Check out the details!

After stepping foot into the tablet market with its 10.4-inch Realme Pad tablet late last year, Realme launched a mini and toned-down version of the device in India last month. The company is prepping to launch another tablet with 5G support and now, it has been officially teased, suggesting that the launch may happen soon. Check out the details below to find out more!

New Realme Pad Teased by Realme VP

Realme’s VP Xu Qi (and even Realme) has officially teased the new tablet via a Weibo post. In the post, the company hailed the upcoming Realme Pad tablet as “the king of tablets” and hinted that it will be one of the most affordable Snapdragon 870-powered tablets in the market.

To recall, the original Realme Pad came with an Helio G80 SoC at its helm. So, we expect the upcoming model to be much more powerful than its predecessor and offer better performance.

Earlier this month, the popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that Realme is looking to launch a 5G version of its Realme Pad tablet with high-end features and a Snapdragon 870 chipset, which launched last year. The tipster suggested that the device would feature a 2.5K LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and stylus support to rival the new Xiaomi Pad 5.

It was also revealed that the Realme Pad 5G (not the official moniker) is expected to pack an 8,360mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the 7,100mAh battery in last year’s model. Hence, the device is expected to deliver more battery life compared to its predecessor, and as the name suggests, will support 5G networks.

Although other details about the device are currently under wraps, Realme is expected to launch the new Realme Pad 5G along with a special Naruto Edition of its latest GT Neo 3 smartphone in China by the end of this month. We will update you once we get more details. So, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Snapdragon 870-powered Realme Pad in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Realme Pad (2021)