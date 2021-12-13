Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date Confirmed to be December 20

Realme recently announced that it will launch its first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform this month. While it was supposed to share the details on December 9, it has now been revealed that it will host a special event on December 20 to launch the rumored Realme GT 2 series.

Realme GT 2 Series Launching on December 20

Realme UK’s official Twitter handle shared a teaser image, thus, revealing the launch date. The Realme GT 2 series launch will take place via a virtual event scheduled for 9:00 AM GMT (or 2:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed through the company’s social media platforms. However, the tweet was later deleted. There are chances that more details will be revealed soon.

While the tweet doesn’t reveal details about the upcoming Realme flagship series, the company is expected to unveil the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro. While not much is known about the former, the Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will compete with the likes of the recently launched Motorola Edge X30, the expected Xiaomi 12, the OnePlus 10 series, and more.

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could support up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, the device is likely to feature a 50MP GR lens, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. You are likely to find a 32MP under-display front camera onboard as well. Other Realme GT 2 Pro details include 125W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

As for the design, it is expected to get a Nexus 6P-like design, which will be totally different from the existing Realme phones. It is likely to start at $799 (around Rs 60,000).

One thing to note is that there’s no word on when the GT 2 series will launch in India. Although, we can expect a launch in early 2022 in the country. Since we are a few days away from the official announcement, stay tuned to see how the phone turns out to be.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles