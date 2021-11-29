Realme GT 2 Pro Renders Leaked; Check out the First Look Right Here!

After launching the Realme GT 5G in China and India earlier this year, Realme is now aiming to launch a successor, which will be called the Realme GT 2 Pro. The company had recently confirmed the name of the device, and just a few hours later, we have the possible first look at the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro Leaked Renders Appear

The high-quality renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro come from reputable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles). As per the leaked render, the GT 2 Pro will have a completely redesigned look, along with a Pixel-like horizontal camera bump at the back. The elongated horizontal camera module houses a triple-camera setup, along with a dual-LED flash. It looks pretty much like the Nexus 6P but with a slightly protruding camera hump.

Image courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles

As per the branding on the camera, the Realme GT 2 Pro might pack a 50MP GR Lens. For those who don’t know, The GR Lens is arguably one of the best camera lenses that can be fitted inside the smallest camera body. It improves the image quality by reducing ghosting and reportedly offers amazing resistance against backlighting.

The back panel is expected to be made of ceramic with a metal frame. We can also see the power button placed on the right edge of the device, with the volume rockers presumably on the left edge. Although the renders do not showcase the front of the GT 2 Pro, we can expect it to feature a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie shooter.

Other than this, Realme has revealed that the GT 2 Pro will be the company’s “starting point for the journey into the high-end global market and is another step towards pursuing leading innovations in the industry.”

As for the price of the device, OnLeaks suggests that Realme could launch the GT2 Pro at a starting price of $799 (~Rs 60,049). It is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

Realme GT 2 Pro Leaked Specs and Features

Coming to the specs and features, there is currently no official information. Nonetheless, the rumor mill suggests that the Realme GT 2 Pro could feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the device could pack a 50MP primary lens. Along with that, there could be a 50MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, the GT 2 Pro is expected to pack a 32MP camera.

Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series mobile platform, which will succeed the Snapdragon 888 SoC. There is no information on the storage and RAM of the device yet but we can expect the device to support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

We don’t know about the phone’s battery but it could support 125W fast charging. Moreover, the device is expected to run the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box, and might also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Now, although the above specs seem intriguing, we’d recommend you take the details with a grain of salt until Realme officially announces the device. We will keep you posted on further details. Hence, stay tuned. What do you think about the leaked Realme GT 2 Pro design? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x 91Mobiles