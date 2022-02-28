MWC 2022: Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro with 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launched Globally

Realme was among the first OEMs to launch a flagship phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset when it introduced the Realme GT 2 Pro in China earlier this year. This next-gen Realme GT smartphone, along with the standard Realme GT 2, has now been launched globally at the company’s MWC 2022 event.

Realme GT 2 Series: Specs and Features

The Realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2 are based on the GT Neo-like design but with tweaks like bigger rear camera housings, along with a small one. The front part has a punch-hole cutout that houses the selfie shooter. Realme GT 2 Pro has a special edition with Paper Tech Master Design made by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. This includes a biopolymer material for an eco-friendly approach. The box design also reduces the plastic ratio from 217% to 0.3%.

There are a number of “world first” features available with the phone too. It includes a new Antenna Array Matrix System with HyperSmart Antenna Switching technology for a stronger signal, a Wi-Fi Enhancer for improved connectivity, and a 360-degree NFC.

The device includes a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO 10-bit AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and MEMC. It also has a DisplayMate A+ certification and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. As mentioned earlier, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform powers the Realme GT 2 Pro to compete with rivals like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Galaxy S22 series, the Xiaomi 12, and more.

The rear camera module is home to three snappers: a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 150 degrees, and a micro-lens with up to 40X zoom. It also has a 32MP selfie shooter. There are cool camera features such as a Fisheye mode, ProLight for improved low-light shots, and more in tow here. The device has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

The Realme GT 2 is a toned-down variant of the Pro model. It features a smaller 6.2-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Instead of this year’s high-end chipset from Qualcomm, the phone has the Snapdragon 888 chipset from last year. It is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera and the battery department remain unchanged from the GT 2 Pro. Other details include Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, GT mode 3.0, stainless steel vapor cooling plus system, and more.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT 2 Pro starts at Euros 649 (around Rs 54,600), while the Realme GT 2’s retail price is Euros 449 (around Rs 37,800). The Realme GT 2 series will be released in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America in the coming months. We will keep you updated on these details, so stay tuned for more information.