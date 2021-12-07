Realme GT 2 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launching on December 9

The race to launch the world’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone is still on. While we thought Motorola had won it, Realme has emerged to give neck-to-neck competition to its Chinese counterpart. Realme has now announced the launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro in China. The smartphone, which is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, is all set to launch on December 9.

With this, the Realme GT 2 Pro and the Motorola Edge X30 launch will coincide. To recall, Motorola recently announced the launch of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship phone on December 9 in China. The Realme phone will also launch in China first (via Weibo).

While Motorola and Realme will become the first companies to launch the first phone with the latest Qualcomm chipset, there are other OEMs in the line too. Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo have confirmed that they will launch their flagships phones with the Snapdragon 888 successor. The Xiaomi 12, the OnePlus 10 series, and the Oppo Find X4 are expected to launch sometime soon.

Coming back to the Realme GT 2 Pro, we don’t have any official details on it. However, past leaks have given us a hint at how it will be like. It is suggested that the smartphone will come with a Nexus 6P-esque design (different from the Realme GT phones) and feature a big rear camera bump, which will be protruding. The front could feature a punch-hole. It could come with a ceramic chassis but a metal frame.

As for the specs, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come with a 50MP GR lens for improved photo quality. The GR lens is termed one of the best camera lenses that can fit into a small body and reduce ghosting issues. The phone could also get a 50MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. A 32MP front camera is expected too.

It is likely to sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, support for 125W fast charging, and Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The phone could also pack an in-display fingerprint scanner. While pricing details remain unknown, Realme GT 2 Pro could start at $799 (around Rs 60,000).

Bear in mind that these details aren’t official and we need to wait until December 9 to finally see how the device looks like. We will keep you updated, so stay tuned for more information.