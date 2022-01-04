Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro Officially Launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

After a fair amount of rumors and official teasers, Realme has finally launched the flagship Realme GT 2 series via an online event in China. The series comprises the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. The GT 2 Pro is the latest one to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 high-end chipset. Here are all the details.

Realme GT 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The Realme GT 2 Pro 5G, as revealed earlier, comes with a slightly tweaked design (as compared to the Realme GT Neo) that involves a big rear camera hump with two big camera housings, a small one, and an LED flash. There is a punch-hole screen upfront.

The phone also gets a special edition with Paper Tech Master Design, made in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. This makes it the world’s first phone to be made up of bio-polymer material, which is eco-friendly. Even the smartphone’s box design has reduced the plastic ratio from 217% to 0.3%.

The phone includes a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and MEMC. It has also got the DisplayMate A+ certification and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. As expected, Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and competes with the Xiaomi 12 series, the Moto Edge X30, and a few upcoming phones.

The camera department is home to three rear cameras: a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera (which is the first to have a field of view of 150 degrees), and a micro-lens camera with up to 40x zoom. The phone supports a FishEye mode for the ultra-long depth of field effect, ProLight tech for better low-light photos, and more.

The Realme GT 2 Pro gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging that can fully charge the phone in just 33 minutes. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

It also gets an improved cooling system, which will improve heat dissipation by 205%. Plus, the device supports the Realme GT mode 3.0 for performance improvements, lower power consumption, and more.

As revealed previously, the phone is the world’s first to get a new Antenna Array Matrix System, which includes the HyperSmart Antenna Switching technology, a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360-degree NFC. The Antenna Switching tech is meant to increase the single strength, the Wi-Fi Enhancer is meant for omnidirectional Wi-Fi connectivity, and the 360-degree NFC improves the functionality’s capabilities.

Realme GT 2: Specs and Features

Realme has also introduced the Realme GT 2, which acts as a younger sibling to the GT 2 Pro. It comes with a design and spec sheet similar to the GT 2 Pro, except there are a few minor changes here and there. There’s a smaller 6.2-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device has the same cameras as the Pro variant and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, comes with the GT mode 3.0, and more. It supports the stainless steel vapor cooling plus system.

Price and Availability

Both the Realme GT 2 Pro and the GT 2 come in multiple RAM+storage configurations. Here’s a look at the prices of each variant:

Realme GT 2 Pro

8GB+128GB : CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,500)

: CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43,500) 8GB+256GB : CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,900)

: CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46,900) 12GB+256GB : CNY 4,299 (around Rs 50,500)

: CNY 4,299 (around Rs 50,500) 12GB+512GB: CNY 4,799 (around Rs 56,300)

Realme GT 2

8GB+128GB : CNY 2,599 (around Rs 30,500)

: CNY 2,599 (around Rs 30,500) 8GB+256GB : CNY 2,799 (around Rs 32,800)

: CNY 2,799 (around Rs 32,800) 12GB+256GB: CNY 3,099 (around Rs 36,400)

Both the devices will be up for pre-orders, starting today and will be available to buy, starting January 7 in China. There’s no word on their availability in India but it should happen soon. These smartphones come in four colorways, namely Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue color variants. In addition, Realme has introduced a Dragon Ball edition of the GT Neo 2.