Realme UI 3.0 Announced; 5 Cool New Features You Should Know About

Alongside Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme 4K Google TV stick, Realme has revealed its latest custom software skin – Realme UI 3.0. Realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12, and just as we expected, it shares a lot of UI elements and features with Oppo’s latest ColorOS 12 skin. Now, if you are curious about what this software skin has to offer, here are the top 5 new features you will find in Realme UI 3.0 when it reaches your phone.

Realme UI 3.0 – Top New Features (2021)

Fluid Space Design & UI Upgrades

Realme says it has used Fluid Space Design when designing Realme UI 3.0. This includes 3D icon design with a semi-transparent finish & color projections and a spatial layout interface that involves enhancing title size, symbols, and text contrast. Also, there’s a lot more white space across the board to make the UI look cleaner.

Global Theme Colors

Realme UI 3.0 comes with global theme color customization. With this feature, users can set any accent color of their choice for the interface. The default color options include Trendy, Classy, Beyond, and Neutral. You can use the Custom theme option to set the exact color. However, you shouldn’t expect Google’s Material You Android 12 wallpaper-based theming system here, which is a surprising omission considering ColorOS 12 has it. Realme also highlights that you can change icons and fonts in the custom skin.

Portrait Silhouette AOD

Much like Color OS 12 and OxygenOS 12, Realme UI 3.0 also has a portrait silhouette Always On Display (AOD) feature. You can upload a picture and let the phone generate a custom AOD design for you. However, in addition to portrait silhouette AOD, Realme will let you set Realme’s mascot ‘Realmeow’ as your AOD if you are into that. You can check out a preview of Realmeow AOD options below:

Omoji

Realme UI 3.0 will offer ColorOS 12’s Omojis. In case you are out of the loop, these are 3D avatars based on your face like Apple’s Memoji. Omojis use over 77 facial points to map your expressions and support up to 50 facial expressions. Realme says it includes ghosts, food, and other objects from everyday life too.

Private Pic Share & Other Privacy Features

One new privacy feature in Realme UI 3.0 is Private Pic Share. With Private Pic Share, you can remove a photo’s location and other EXIF data such as timestamp, camera model, and more before sharing it with others. This eliminates the need to use a dedicated app to delete metadata from photos before posting online. Other Android 12 privacy features like Privacy Dashboard and approximate location access are also present in this skin.

Other miscellaneous Realme UI features include floating windows 2.0, improved phone manager with payment security, app lock, call blocking, app hiding, private safe, and an improved AI smooth engine that decreases memory usage by 30 percent, increases app launch speeds and battery life by 13 and 12 percents respectively.

If you are wondering when your Realme phone will get Realme UI 3.0 update, you can check our dedicated article with the complete list of devices eligible for the Realme UI 3.0 update. What are your thoughts on the new features in Realme UI 3.0? Let us know in the comments below.