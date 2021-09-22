Realme GT Neo 2 with Snapdragon 870, 120Hz AMOLED Display Announced in China

The Realme GT Neo with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset was launched in China earlier this year. Fast forward six months and Realme has unveiled its successor, the Realme GT Neo 2, in its home country today. Realme GT Neo 2 features a Snapdragon chipset, an advanced cooling system, a massive battery, and much more.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the Realme GT Neo 2:

Realme GT Neo 2 Announced in China

Starting with the design, GT Neo 2 comes with a design similar to its predecessor. However, the camera module at the back, unlike the first-gen Realme GT Neo, appears to have the same color as the back panel.

The device boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a whopping 600Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie snapper. As for the cameras on the back, Realme GT Neo 2 packs a triple-camera module at the back. This includes a primary 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, which is a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 865 SoC and the only smartphone processor in the market that goes up to 3.2GHz speed. It is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Now, coming to one of the key features of the Realme GT Neo 2 – thermals. The 8-layer, 3D heat dissipation system onboard is designed to keep the device cool during demanding tasks such as gaming or video editing. Realme says that the new thermal system utilizes a special diamond gel as the cooling material and has the “largest stainless-steel vapor cooling area in realme history.”

Other than these, the Realme GT Neo 2 packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast-charging technology. As per Realme, you can fully charge the device in about 36 minutes. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. There is also a new GT Mode 2.0 that boosts the hardware to provide the ultimate gaming experience to users. It comes in three colors, including an all-black variant, a blue gradient model, and a NEO Green model.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price of the Realme GT Neo 2, the device comes in three configurations. You can check out the prices of all the variants right below.

8GB + 128GB – 2,499 RMB (~Rs 28,530)

8GB + 256GB – 2,699 RMB (~Rs 30,814)

12GB + 256GB – 2,999 RMB (~Rs 34,239)

As for availability, the first flash sale for GT Neo 2 will be held on September 27 in China. There is no information on whether the company will launch the device in other regions such as India or not.