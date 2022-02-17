Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Costs in India

Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy S22 series in India after launching it for the global market just last week. The lineup, as known to all, consists of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the child born from the Galaxy S and the Note families. The Galaxy S22 series comes with four years of software updates, uses recycled fishing nets to support a sustainable environment, and has more to bring to the table.

Galaxy S22 Series in India: Price, Availability, and Offers

Without wasting any time, let’s first look at the India price and availability details for the Galaxy S22 series right here:

Galaxy S22 Ultra

12GB+256GB: Rs 1,09,999

12GB+512GB: Rs 1,18,999

Galaxy S22+

8GB+128GB: Rs 84,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 88,999

Galaxy S22

8GB+128GB: Rs 72,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 76,999

The S22 Ultra (12GB+256GB) will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colorways, while the hi9gher-end model can be bought in Burgundy and Phantom Black. The S22+ and the S22 come in three colorways, namely Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.

The phones’ availability details are still unknown at the time of writing. We will update this article once we get hold of that information, so stay tuned.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Specifications Recap

The Galaxy S22 Ultra merges two of Samsung’s high-end flagships and takes some of their elements too. Hence, a Galaxy Note-inspired big display, inbuilt S Pen support with 70% low latency, and the Galaxy S-inspired cameras and design too.

The phone has a bug 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED Dynamic 2X display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. As revealed previously, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of internal storage, in India. Yeah, Samsung is now offering a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S22 phone in India instead of its own Exynos chipset. Check our Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Exynos 2200 comparison to learn which chipset is better.

The camera department is another highlight of this variant. It features a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FOV, and two 10MP telephoto lenses with up to 10x optical zoom. There is a 40MP selfie shooter onboard too. Besides these, there’s a focus on various camera features such as an advanced night mode, an Expert RAW app for editing, Super Clear Glass lens, 100x zoom (of course), improved Nightography feature, Portrait mode & Auto Framing, and loads more.

Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. And, it runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Other features include 5G support, IP68 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 6E, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and more.

Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+: Specifications Recap

The Galaxy S22 and the S22+ are the younger siblings of the Ultra model and carry forward the design elements of the Galaxy S21/ S21+ from last year, and hence, the Contour-Cut design.

While the Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Dynamic 2x display, the S22+ has a bigger 6.6-inch screen with the same panel. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Although the vanilla model has the peak brightness set to 1,300 nits, the Plus model copies the Ultra one.

Both come with three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front camera is also rated at 10MP for both of them. Much like the Ultra phone, the S22 and the S22+ come with the Expert RAW app, an advanced night mode, Portrait mode photos with the new AI Stereo Depth Map, Adaptive Pixel technology, and more. These two don’t come with 100x zoom.

The Galaxy S22 sources its fuel from a 3,700mAh battery and has support for a slower 25W fast charging, and the S22+ on the other hand, packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Both run Android 12-based One UI 4.1, has 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, and more.

Furthermore, Samsung has also made the Galaxy Tab S8 series, comprising of the Tab S8, the Tab S8+, and the Tab S8 Ultra available in India too.