Realme was rumored to launch a slightly more affordable variant of the Realme 6 in India sometime this month. The poster for Realme 6i was spotted at an offline store earlier this month, hinting at a possible rebrand of the Realme 6S. Now, the Chinese giant has taken to Twitter to confirm that the Realme 6i is indeed launching in India. And it’s being unveiled this week itself, on 24th July at 12 PM.

The launch date has been confirmed by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter just moments ago. He dubs Realme as a ‘very powerful mid-ranger, post-GST hike in [the] industry’ in the tweet’s caption (attached below). I mean, it’s the same phone as the Realme 6 – just with a few minor downgrades. So, of course, it is powerful.

now let's welcome the "i" addition!#realme6i comes with #PowerfulPerformanceProDisplay, 2 core features for tech enthusiasts & multitaskers: Helio G90T chipset & 90Hz Display. Very powerful mid-ranger, post-GST hike in industry. pic.twitter.com/AZGdNxuoPZ — Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) July 20, 2020

Realme 6i will be exclusive to Flipkart, as per the dedicated landing page set up by the Chinese giant. It shows off the smartphone and teases a couple of key specs, which we have detailed down below.

Realme 6i Specs and Features

Realme 6i will feature the same ‘Comet design’ as its elder sibling – the Realme 6. The only difference here is the single-color back panel instead of the subtle dual-tone ones aboard the latter. The vertical rear camera array, punch-hole cutout at the top left, and the side-mounted fingerprint remain the same.

the device features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate (one of my favorite things about this phone) and 120Hz touch response rate. The panel also boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, and 1080 x 2400 resolution.

Realme 6i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, as confirmed by the teaser above. It’s coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. You’ll also find a 4,300mAh battery pack with 30W Flash Charge support under the hood.

The device will come equipped with a quad-camera module on the rear. It includes a 48MP primary sensor (as opposed to the 64MP sensor aboard the Realme 6), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. There’s also a 20MP selfie snapper housed in the punch-hole cutout.

Why Launch the Realme 6i in India?

Since Realme 6i has almost the same specs as the Realme 6, then why is the company launching it in India? That is one of the questions you might have. And the answer is very simple.

The GST tax rate hike, which came into effect from April 1st in India, has driven up the starting price of Realme 6 to Rs. 14,999 in comparison to the salivating launch price of Rs. 12,999. With the Realme 6i, which makes a minor sacrifice on the camera front, the company is looking to offer the same smooth experience at a lower starting price. And well, I’m all up for it. A 90Hz display with a powerful Helio G90T chipset at around Rs 12,999 is an awesome deal.