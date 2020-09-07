Having launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India last week, the company has reduced the prices of a couple of its older smartphones in the same segment. Following the price-cuts, most variants of the Realme 6 and 6i will be cheaper by Rs. 1,000 each.

According to listings on the company’s official India website, the base 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme 6 now comes with a Rs. 13,999 price-tag, while the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The top-end 8GB + 128GB model, meanwhile is now listed for Rs. 16,999.

Do note that Realme hiked the prices of the Realme 6 not once, but twice, resulting in its exulted price-tag. Now, even with the price-cuts, the devices are still more expensive than when they were launched.

The Realme 6 was originally launched starting at Rs. 12,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the 6GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 128GB variant came with price-tags of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. The company later launched a 6GB + 64GB model for Rs. 15,999.

Meanwhile, as for the Realme 6i, the device was originally priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version. Only the later has now received a price-cut, and is now available at Rs. 13,999, while the base model still commands the same price-tag as earlier.

Following multiple price hikes, the price correction is a welcome move from Realme, and the company will be hoping for a slight bump in sale following the decision.