Alongside the Realme 6 Pro, the Chinese giant has also launched the standard Realme 6 today at its event in New Delhi. It’s being pitched as a successor to last year’s Realme 5 Pro instead of the lower-end Realme 5. Realme is confident that it’s offering you a great 90Hz display, gaming-centric MediaTek chipset, 64MP quad-camera system, and blazing-fast charging speeds.

Realme 6: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the company has taken inspiration from comets to offer you two stunning colors. It looks cool, but the company is still offering a polycarbonate back panel. I’m not one to complain though because of the price tag and feature set that you can check out down below. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, physical fingerprint sensor-cum-power button, and a lot more.

On the front, Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Yeah, this sub-Rs. 15,000 phone boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 20:9 ratio, 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, 480 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Realme 6 is the most affordable smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Talking about the punch-hole camera, Realme 6 includes a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie sensor on the front. It’s good to see the company adopt a modern design with its popular Realme number series. The camera supports features, such as 120fps slow-mo videos, portrait effect, and more.

Under the hood, Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset that we have already seen on the Redmi Note 8 Pro last year. It is a powerful gaming-centric chipset, which should offer you a lag-free gaming experience, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device has a 3-card slot, allowing you to expand storage by up to 256GB using the dedicated MicroSD card slot. Realme 6 runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. You can read all about Realme UI’s best features right here.

In the camera department, Realme 6 Pro includes a quad-camera system helmed by the 64MP (f/1.8) ISOCELL GW1 sensor that’s also found on the flagship Realme X50 Pro that was launched earlier last month. It is coupled with an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens with a fixed 4cm focus distance, and finally, a 2MP mono lens to capture more details while clicking portraits.

So basically, you are only missing on the telephoto lens in this setup, which is acceptable for the price difference. The camera features remain pretty much the same. It’s just that you don’t get 2x optical or 20x hybrid digital zoom onboard here.

Same as the Pro variant, Realme 6 also comes equipped with a 4300mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (5V/6A) adapter bundled in the box. The company says you can charge your device from 0% – 100% in a mere 60 minutes, which sounds amazing at this price point.

Price and Availability

Realme 6 has been priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB base variant but you are required to shell out Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the high-end 8GB+128GB variant.

The smartphone will be available in two attractive color options, namely Comet Blue and Comet White. It will go on sale starting from 11th March on Flipkart and Realme’s online store. So, are you excited to check out this amazing budget phone? Let us know what is your favorite feature in the comments below.