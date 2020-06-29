Close to three months after the initial price hike due to the increased GST tax rate on smartphones, Realme has been slowly ramping up the prices for some of the budget phones in its portfolio. The latest to witness a price increase are the 90Hz-supported Realme 6, Realme 5i, Realme 5s, and the entry-level Realme C2.

Except for the Realme C2, all of the other smartphones received a price hike up to Rs. 1,000 back in April earlier this year. The effect of the GST hike, along with the closure of factories and sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past couple of months, seems to be the reason for another hike.

The Chinese giant has quietly hiked the prices, which are now live on Flipkart and the Realme website, without any official statement. Starting off with the Realme 6, which brought a 90 Hz display at an attractive Rs. 12,999 price tag at launch. The company previously hiked its price to Rs. 13,999 in April and today, after yet another Rs. 1,000 price hike, the Realme 6 starts at Rs. 14,999 in India.

Both the Realme 5i and Realme 5s have also received Rs. 1,000 price hikes and now start at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. Realme C2, the predecessor of Helio G70-powered Realme C3, receives Rs. 500 price hike and now starts at Rs. 6,999 in India.

Apart from today’s hike, the Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3 also witnessed a price hike last week. All these numbers may seem confusing, so here’s a quick look at the old and new prices of the aforementioned Realme phones:

Old Price New Price Realme 6 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 14,999 Realme 6 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 15,999 Rs. 16,999 Realme 6 (8GB+128GB) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 17,999 Realme 5i (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 10,999 Realme 5i (4GB+128GB) Rs. 10,999 Rs. 11,999 Realme 5s (4GB+64GB) Rs. 10,999 Rs. 11,999 Realme 5s (4GB+128GB) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 12,999 Realme C2 (2GB+16GB) Rs. 6,499 Rs. 6,999 Realme C2 (2GB+32GB) Rs. 6,999 Rs. 7,499 Realme C2 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 7,499 Rs. 7,999 Realme C3 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 7,999 Rs. 8,999 Realme C3 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 8,999 Rs. 9,999 Narzo 10A (3GB+32GB) Rs. 8,499 Rs. 8,999

So yeah, if you’ve been planning to get any of the aforementioned Realme phones, you will have to pay a premium of up to Rs. 1,000 going forward.