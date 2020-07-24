As the Realme 6 has gotten expensive due to the recent GST tax hike, the company has decided to launch the Realme 6i in India to once again offer the same 90Hz experience at a more affordable price point. Realme 6i is basically a rebranded version of Realme 6S that made its debut in Europe in May earlier this year. It is similar to the Realme 6, with only a minor camera downgrade.

Realme 6i: Specs and Features

The design of the Realme 6i is exactly the same as its elder sibling. The difference here being the single-color back panel instead of the dual-tone ones aboard the Realme 6. It features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate. The screen boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 resolution. You will also find a punch-hole cutout, housing a 16MP selfie camera, at the top left.

The story under the hood is the same. Realme 6i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset – the same as Realme 6. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage aboard this phone. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI and comes equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support using the USB Type-C port. You will only get a 20W charger in the box though.

Realme 6i also includes a quad-camera system on the rear. The primary 64MP sensor aboard the Realme 6 is, however, swapped out for a 48MP primary sensor on the Realme 6i. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The usual connectivity options, including dual-VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack, are present in tow. You get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which doubles as the power button, as well.

Price and Availability

The 4GB+64GB base variant of Realme 6i has been priced at Rs. 12,999 while the higher-end 6GB+64GB variant will retail at Rs. 14,999 in India. The smartphone will be available in two colorways — Eclipse Black and Lunar White. It will go on sale starting from 31st July, exclusively on Flipkart and Realme’s online store.