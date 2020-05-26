Alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the Chinese giant has also launched a cheaper variant of its budget-centric Realme 6 smartphone in Europe. Called the Realme 6S, this new device will offer you exactly the same design and internals but with a minor specs downgrade on the camera front.

Realme 6S: Specs and Features

Realme 6S features a polycarbonate build with a vertical quad-camera system on the rear. The physical fingerprint scanner sits on the side and doubles as a power button. On the front, you get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout and a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel also boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, Realme 6S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset – the same as Redmi Note 8 Pro from last year. You’ll also find 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The device runs Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Realme 6S includes a quad-camera system, same as its elder sibling. But, the 64MP primary sensor aboard the Realme 6 is replaced by a 48MP primary sensor. This is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera in the punch-hole cutout is now a 16MP sensor as opposed to a 20MP sensor on the Realme 6.

The smartphone also includes a 4,300mAh battery pack with 30W Flash Charge support. You will also find a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and all other connectivity options onboard.

Price and Availability

Realme 6S comes in a single 4GB+64GB variant, which has been priced at 199 euros (around Rs. 16,500). There is no word on whether the company will bring this variant to India but if it does, it will be priced at around Rs. 12,000.

The smartphone comes in two colorways, namely Lunar White and Eclipse Black. It will become available to buy from 2nd June in Europe. Realme 6S is currently up for pre-ordering on the company’s Europe website.