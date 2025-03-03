MWC 2025: Qualcomm X85 5G Modem with Improved AI Processor Announced

At the ongoing MWC 2025, Qualcomm unveiled its next-gen X85 5G modem with support for 5G mmWave, Sub-6GHz, and Satellite connectivity. Just like previous 5G modems, the Qualcomm X85 5G modem is also AI-powered, featuring an AI co-processor and dedicated Tensor accelerators. Qualcomm says the 5G AI co-processor can deliver up to 30% faster AI inference.

As for the modem performance, the Qualcomm X85 5G modem can deliver peak download speeds of up to 12.5Gbps and peak upload speeds of up to 3.7Gbps. Last year’s X80 5G modem could reach up to 10Gbps and 3.5Gbps in download and upload speeds, respectively. It will be interesting to see how well Apple’s first C1 5G modem holds up against Qualcomm’s latest 5G modem.

Qualcomm touts that the X85 5G modem packs some new features to improve coverage and speed. It supports 400MHz download bandwidth in the Sub-6GHz spectrum with 1024-QAM modulation for better data speeds. In addition, the modem achieves 3.7Gbps in upload speeds for the first time. Next, with 3CC+1CC Turbo DSDA support, the X85 5G modem can combine multiple frequencies from different carriers to deliver better performance.

Image Credit: Qualcomm via X

Finally, the AI-powered Data Traffic Engine can dynamically manage network traffic which reduces latency and improves efficiency for a smoother user experience. The chipmaker says this AI-powered feature can make mobile gaming and Wi-Fi-cellular transfer smoother while improving voice calls as well.

The Qualcomm X85 5G modem is likely to debut on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip in October 2025. Apart from Android smartphones, the modem can be used on laptops, routers, IoT devices, and more.