MWC 2025: Lenovo’s New Yoga Laptop Can Charge with Sunlight

If you ever visit a big consumer technology event, you will surely find Lenovo in the “futuristic” gadget category. The firm is no stranger to proof of concepts and has made some of the coolest concept phones and laptops. The firm released the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 at CES 2025 with a rollable display, which was once a concept. The company’s latest concept laptop has been unveiled at MWC 2025, and it involves Solar charging.

Lenovo Yoga Solar is a Solar-Powered Laptop

Besides expanding its laptop portfolio with new IdeaPad Slim and Yoga laptops, Lenovo showcased the Yoga Solar PC concept. The firm says it aims to “bridge the gap between functionality and environmental awareness, and represents Lenovo’s vision of achieving a future where renewable energy and innovation are intrinsically intertwined”.

Image Credit: Lenovo

The Yoga Solar PC features a solar panel with one of the highest conversion rates in the industry at 24%. For those unaware, it’s the rate at which the solar panels convert solar energy into electrical energy. Stating further, the higher conversion rate was achieved with “Back Contact Cell” technology. This tech moves the wiring to the top most layer of the laptop’s lid to absorb more sunlight.

When the light is relatively low, Lenovo’s Dynamic Solar Tracking system can adjust in real time to maximize efficiency. Therefore, it can still generate power to keep the battery charged when the PC is idle.

Lenovo claims 20 minutes of charging in the sun is enough to charge it for an hour of video playback. Besides, the laptop is 15mm thin and weighs just 1.22 kg. Since it’s a proof of concept, Lenovo hasn’t touched upon whether the laptop will be available to purchase in the future or how much it could cost.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i, 7i Aura Edition

Besides the concept laptop, Lenovo has also unveiled two new Yoga series consumer laptops — the Yoga Pro 9i and 7i — both Aura Editions. For those unaware, Lenovo’s Aura Editions are Intel-powered laptops that ship with Smart Modes, Smart Care, and Smart Share features. The Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition is a 16-inch laptop whereas the Yoga Pro 7i is a 14-inch unit. Both are Copilot Plus PCs. Image Credit: Lenovo

The 9i boasts Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors and RTX 5070 mobile GPUs and can run at a maximum 130W TDP. It also boasts a 3.2K OLED display with 1600 nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB coverage. The 7i, on the other hand, is a 14.5-inch laptop with up to Core Ultra 9 processor, 32 GB RAM, and a 3K OLED display. It can run at a maximum TDP of 75W.

Lenovo also claims there’s a new Yoga keyboard that features a 1.5mm key travel with oil and water-resistance coating for a better typing experience. Besides, the speakers feature Dolby Atmos and there are noise-cancelling microphones for clearer audio. Both the Yoga Pro 9i and 7i Aura Editions will be available for $1699 and $1399, respectively.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 and Yoga Slim 7

Both the Pro 7 and Slim 7 are powered by AMD’s latest 300 series processors, the same as the latest Framework Laptop 13, and are Copilot Plus PCs. Both feature a 14-inch display but where the Pro 7’s display is an OLED with 3K resolution, the Slim has a 2.8K OLED display. There are two USB4 Type-C and USB-A ports each on the Pro 7 whereas there’s one USB-A port less on the Slim 7.

Image Credit: Lenovo

The Yoga Pro 7 is powered by an 84Whr battery and promises 24 hours of battery life. The Slim 7, on the other hand, features a 70Whr battery with up to 22.5 hours of battery life. All the laptops come with Full-HD cameras, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. The Yoga Pro 7 and Yoga Slim 7 will set you back $1399 and $999, respectively.

Then there’s a 2-in-1 convertible Yoga laptop with 14-inch and 16-inch variants and 2.8K displays. They have the same battery capacity, the same processors, and Pro 7 like I/O with 2 x USB4 Type-C and USB-A ports. The 14-inch variant starts at $1099 and the 16-inch variant costs $1299. All the aforementioned laptops are expected to be available in March or April on Lenovo’s official website and partners.

What are your thoughts on these new Lenovo laptops and the solar-powered laptop? Do you think users can leverage the same to juice up their laptops a bit, considering laptops are meant to be used in offices and homes mostly? Let us know in the comments.