MWC 2025: Motorola’s Smart Connect Gets an AI Upgrade

With the era of AI at its peak, firms are exploring more ways to integrate new AI features into existing device ecosystems. However, one area where we haven’t seen much AI innovation is in the Windows and Android ecosystem. Microsoft’s Phone Link is pretty meh unless you have a Samsung or other compatible device. Well, it seems Motorola has started taking Smart Connect seriously, as the firm has announced new AI features to improve the Windows-Android ecosystem.

At MWC 2025, Motorola announced it will be adding a myriad of new AI features to the Smart Connect app. One of the main features includes the integration of Moto AI. Users can ask the AI to stream their phone’s content to their laptop or TV.

Besides, users can also ask the AI to search for documents from their phones or recommend and make a list of top restaurants, and Smart Connect will create a document with the same.

Smart Connect also gets a new customizable dashboard to make managing devices easier. The dashboard shows all the devices, including PC, Moto Buds, and Moto Tag. Motorola says the new update offers a third-party integration as well, which allows more Android users to use Smart Connect features.

As for the availability, the new Smart Connect features will arrive on Windows 10 or later PCs and on Motorola devices in the “coming weeks.” What are your thoughts on Motorola Smart Connect? Which feature are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.