Home > News > MWC 2025: Motorola’s Smart Connect Gets an AI Upgrade

MWC 2025: Motorola’s Smart Connect Gets an AI Upgrade

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Motorola Smart Connect on laptop
Image Credit: Motorola
In Short
  • Moto's Smart Connect is getting new features, including Moto AI integration.
  • It will allow users to pull up documents or stream videos and presentations effortlessly on TVs and PCs.
  • The new Device Dashboard feature helps you keep tabs on the battery life of your devices.  

With the era of AI at its peak, firms are exploring more ways to integrate new AI features into existing device ecosystems. However, one area where we haven’t seen much AI innovation is in the Windows and Android ecosystem. Microsoft’s Phone Link is pretty meh unless you have a Samsung or other compatible device. Well, it seems Motorola has started taking Smart Connect seriously, as the firm has announced new AI features to improve the Windows-Android ecosystem.

At MWC 2025, Motorola announced it will be adding a myriad of new AI features to the Smart Connect app. One of the main features includes the integration of Moto AI. Users can ask the AI to stream their phone’s content to their laptop or TV.

Motorola Smart connect google slides on PC
Image Credit: Motorola

Besides, users can also ask the AI to search for documents from their phones or recommend and make a list of top restaurants, and Smart Connect will create a document with the same.

Also Read: Motorola’s Smart Connect App Surprisingly Works with Any Android Phone
Smart connect motorola new Moto AI features
Image Credit: Motorola

Smart Connect also gets a new customizable dashboard to make managing devices easier. The dashboard shows all the devices, including PC, Moto Buds, and Moto Tag. Motorola says the new update offers a third-party integration as well, which allows more Android users to use Smart Connect features.

Moto Smart Connect new Dashboard
Image Credit: Motorola

As for the availability, the new Smart Connect features will arrive on Windows 10 or later PCs and on Motorola devices in the “coming weeks.” What are your thoughts on Motorola Smart Connect? Which feature are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
MWC 2025: Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Are The First Earbuds with Wi-Fi Audio
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 2, 2025
MWC 2025: Xiaomi Showcases Watch S4 with Air Gestures, and Smart Band 9 Pro
Anshuman Jain Mar 2, 2025
MWC 2025: HMD Launches Amped Buds That Can Charge Your Phone Wirelessly
Anshuman Jain Mar 2, 2025
Samsung Unveils 2025 Galaxy A Series with new AI Goodies, 6-Year Update Promise
Anshuman Jain Mar 2, 2025
#Tags
#Motorola

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...