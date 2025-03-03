MWC 2025: Lenovo Showcases ThinkBook “codename Flip” and 3D Laptop Concepts

I bet some design engineer at Lenovo loves laptops with tall aspect ratios that fit into the same friendly, compact form factor. That is why the company came out with a laptop with a tall rollable screen back at CES this year. It hasn’t even hit the shelves yet. But we have another concept ThinkBook laptop codenamed “Flip” from Lenovo with a folding tall display and another one with a 3D panel at MWC 2025.

Lenovo ThinkBook codename Flip AI PC Proof of Concept

It goes by the ThinkBook “codename Flip” AI PC Proof of Concept. This one comes with a flexible OLED panel, extending the display from 13 inches to 18.1 inches in mere seconds. It doesn’t use a lot of internal machinery like the ThinkBook Rollable. So, Lenovo has managed to keep it slim and extend the panel almost to the edges. You can use it as a typical laptop, unflip the large screen for multitasking, have it in a tent-like form to share the screen, or use it as a 2-in-1 tablet PC.

Image Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo has also outfitted this proof of concept with a multi-layered illuminated touchpad with customizable controls, dubbed Smart Forcepad. Though the concept is cool, it isn’t something out of this world we haven’t seen before. Internally, the ThinkBook codename Flip comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and PCIe SSD storage. It also includes Thunderbolt 4 ports and a fingerprint scanner.

Lenovo ThinkBook 3D Laptop Concept

Moving on we have another concept from Lenovo called the ThinkBook 3D laptop. It features a 3.2K 3D display, allowing you to see objects in three-dimensional view without glasses. It can switch between 3D and 2D mode as per your need, however, it isn’t anything new as we have seen similar technology in TVs, and game consoles almost a decade back.

Image Credit: Lenovo

What is new is the accessory that comes with the ThinkBook 3D, called the AI Ring concept. It allows the wearer to interact with the 3D objects displayed in the concept laptop, without the need for a trackpad or mouse. It uses AI-powered gestures, letting you manipulate, browse, and adjust objects with ease. It seems something out of the workshop of Tony Stark and could prove to be quite functional for designers and engineers.

Other AI-Enhanced Lenovo Laptops

Apart from these proof-of-concept showcases, Lenovo also showed off their new ThinkPad and ThinkBook series of laptops. These include the new ThinkPad X13 Gen 6, ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, and ThinkBook 16p Gen 6. They are also refreshing their ThinkPad T and E series, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 5. The company has certainly a lot planned for the future and I do hope they bring their flip laptop to the market as I would love to test out one someday.