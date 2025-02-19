Apple C1: First Apple Developed Cellular Modem Arrives in the New iPhone 16e

Along with the iPhone 16e, today Apple has also unveiled the new Apple C1 chipset, the company’s first in-house developed cellular modem. This brings a major shift for Apple which uses Qualcomm modems in other current-gen iPhones. While Apple has renewed its contract with Qualcomm to use Snapdragon modems in its iPhones until 2026, it’s set to course a new path with its Apple C1 chipset.

The C1 brings fast 5G connectivity paired with satellite connectivity and SOS service. Apple says the C1 is the most power-efficient modem in any iPhone. The company promises 26 hours of video playback on the iPhone 16e, thanks to the combination of A18 and C1 chipset. This is 6 hours more than the battery life offered by the iPhone 11. Image Credits: Apple

Talking about the new C1 chipset, Apple says, “Expanding the benefits of Apple silicon, C1 is the first modem designed by Apple and the most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone, delivering fast and reliable 5G cellular connectivity. Apple silicon — including C1 — the all-new internal design, and the advanced power management of iOS 18 all contribute to extraordinary battery life.”

iPhone 16e is currently the only Apple device with the C1 chipset and it is expected that Apple will soon announce the new iPad Air with the C1 chip.