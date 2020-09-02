While everyone is still requesting Poco to launch the much-awaited Poco F1 successor, the company teased the arrival of a new budget smartphone in India today. Poco will take the wraps off Poco M2, a younger sibling to the Poco M2 Pro that was launched in India a couple of months ago.

The official Poco India account took to Twitter to reveal that Poco M2 will be unveiled on 8th September at 12 noon. The tweet includes the caption – “It’s time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments.” The teaser attached below gives us a sneak peek at the device, showing off just the top half of the front panel. The device is going to include a waterdrop notch at the top.

It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments. Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on @Flipkart. Know more here: https://t.co/IhIRnUwfng RT & get a chance to win the new POCO phone.

2000 RTs – 1 📱

3000 RTs – 2 📱

5000 RTs – 4 📱 pic.twitter.com/U6DGxP6ton — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 2, 2020

The company has set up a dedicated microsite on Flipkart but it does not reveal much about the Poco M2. It just says that you will get a bigger display, larger battery, and a stunning camera array – doesn’t every phone promise that nowadays?

If we were to take a guess, Poco M2 will be yet another rebranded Redmi phone. It is resemblant to the Redmi 9 Prime or Redmi 9C (global variant) that recently made its India debut as the Redmi 9. It’s difficult to gauge the company’s strategy as it’s stuck with Redmi rebrands in India while it is gearing up to launch the Poco X2 successor, Poco X3, in global markets.

If it will be a Redmi 9 Prime rebrand, then the Poco M2 makes zero sense for the India market because we already have that device. A Redmi 9C rebrand makes a little more sense as Redmi 9 arrived with a dual rear-camera setup as opposed to the triple rear-camera setup aboard the global variant. Poco M2 will offer a triple camera, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.