Within a couple of months of unveiling the Redmi 9 globally, Xiaomi has rebranded it with a “Prime” suffix and launched it in India today. As promised in teasers last week, the Redmi 9 Prime made its India debut with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad-camera array, and fast-charging support in tow.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specs and Features

This sub-Rs. 10,000 smartphone boasts a minimal polycarbonate build with a Redmi K30 (or Poco X2)-style circular ring around the vertical camera array. You also find a physical fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the camera array.

The Redmi 9 Prime features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 resolution, up to 400 nits of brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. You can also see the waterdrop notch up top, which houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The quad rear-camera system includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FOV, a 5MP macro lens (ahem..OnePlus Nord, get a clue please), and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Redmi 9 Prime is powered by the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, the same as the Narzo 10 from Realme. There’s up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage onboard, which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box, which is disappointing especially when MIUI 12 was announced a couple of months ago. The Redmi 9 Prime comes equipped with a 5,020mAh battery, the same as its elder Note siblings. The smartphone support 18W fast-charging but only get a 10W charger in the box.

The usual connectivity options, including USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM radio, in tow.

Price and Availability

The 4GB+64GB base variant of the Redmi 9 Prime has been priced at Rs. 9,999 while the higher-end 4GB+128GB variant will see you shell out Rs. 11,999 in India. Redmi 9 Prime will be available to buy in four color variants, namely Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare, and Matte Black.

Redmi 9 Prime will go on sale starting from August 6, during the Prime Day event, on Amazon India and will soon be available at Mi.com and offline partner stores.