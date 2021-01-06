Poco has announced a price cut for almost its entire portfolio in India today. Leaving out the Poco X2, all other phones including the Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco X3 have received a price cut up to Rs. 1,500.

Let’s start off with the entry-level Poco C3. It was launched starting at Rs. 7,499 and the base variant does not witness a price cut. The 4GB+64GB variant’s price has been slashed by Rs. 500 and it will now retail at Rs. 8,499 in India.

The Poco M2, a rebranded Redmi 9 Prime, was unveiled starting at Rs. 10,999 back in September. The 6GB+64Gb base variant has received Rs. 1,000 price cut and will now retail at Rs. 9,999 in India. The 6GB+128GB variant, on the other hand, get a heftier Rs. 1,500 price cut and will be available for Rs. 10,999. This is quite a good deal for users who are looking for 6GB phones around Rs. 10,000.

The mid-range performer, Poco M2 Pro, sees a flat Rs. 1,000 discount across all of the variants. It now starts at Rs. 12,999 as opposed to Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. You need to pay Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively for the 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants in India. Finally, the 6GB+128GB variant of the Poco X3 has also received a minor Rs. 500 price cut. It will now retail at Rs. 17,999 in India.

Here’s a round-up of the updated price tags for Poco phones we just discussed above:

Now, when you will couple this with the constant flow of bank offers and discounts, you will have a powerful mid-range phone at a really attractive price. Go ahead and check out the aforesaid Poco phones…, or wait for more rebrands? Just kidding! The much-awaited Poco F2 is said to be coming in 2021, so that’s something to keep an eye out for.