Poco has no plans of launching the Poco F2 Pro in India just yet. The company started off by targeting the flagship segment but is now focused on the mid-range segment. It has already tasted some success with the Poco X2 and is now expanding the portfolio with another new smartphone series. The first phone to arrive under the new M-series is the Poco M2 Pro.

The Poco M2 Pro has made its debut in India today and it’s the least interesting phone to me. It’s a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro that’s already available in India, with the design and charging capabilities from the global variant. This means Poco M2 Pro includes a punch-hole display, Snapdragon 720G, 48MP quad-cameras, and more.

Poco M2 Pro Specs & Features

Ever since the teasers for the Poco M2 Pro were released, we knew that it would be a Redmi Note 9 Pro (global variant) rebrand. The construction is basically the same as the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It’s simply that the design has been lifted from the global variant, as seen below. The back is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and you will find a side-mounted fingerprint on board in tow.

Under the hood, Poco M2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset that powers both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max in India. You will also find up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via the dedicated microSD card slot onboard. The device runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10 with the Poco Launcher on top.

Turning our attention to the front, it’s just the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Let’s not doubt that anymore. Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It does not boast a high refresh rate like the Poco X2, which is super disappointing. The punch-hole at the center houses a 16MP selfie snapper.

Poco M2 Pro sports a quad-camera setup inside the square module on the rear. Just like Redmi Note 9 Pro, you get a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree FOV, a 5MP macro camera, and finally, a 2MP depth sensor. The camera features all remain pretty much the same.

The company has made minor tweaks on the battery and charging front. You have a 5,000mAh battery pack onboard as opposed to the 5,020mAh battery in the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The 18W charging support, however, has been bumped up to 33W – the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. This means you can juice up 50% of the battery within about 30 minutes.

Price and Availability

Poco M2 Pro has been priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB base variant. The 6GB+64GB variant will cost you Rs. 14,999 whereas the highest-end 6GB+128GB variant will see you shell out Rs. 16,999 in India.

The device comes in three color variants, namely Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. It will go on sale from 14th July, exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco M2 Pro: Beebom’s Take

We have listed all of the specifications of the Poco M2 Pro above. But, what is our true take on this device? Poco M2 Pro is just lousy work on Poco’s part. The company had promised a slew of things and boasted of its independent nature but at the end of the day, it’s only launching Redmi rebranded phones since its revival.

As Rupesh rightly points out in the video below, why does this phone even exist? Poco M2 Pro is essentially the same phone as the Redmi Note 9 Pro that’s already selling in India. Poco X2 may have also been a rebrand but it brought a more likeable offering to users. However, Poco M2 Pro simply comes as a disappointment. Do you agree with me? Let us know in the comments below.