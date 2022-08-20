Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Early Models Appear in Hands-on Video

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will be introduced this fall at the 2022 I/O event. While the company has already given us a look at the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro’s design (following which we saw a real-life image too), we now have a closer look at the devices, thanks to a recent hands-on video. Check it out!

Pixel 7 Series Hands-On Video Surfaces

Popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy unboxed the early prototypes of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Besides properly showing the Pixel 7 devices, the video also compares the two with the Pixel 6 series.

It is revealed that the Pixel 7 will be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro and the 6 Pro will more or less appear similar. This is something we have heard previously too. The new Pixel 7 series also seem to be narrower than its predecessor. Additionally, the bezels on the Pixel 7 Pro also appear slimmer, possibly due to the more “aggressive curve around the edge.”

There are some differences between the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro too. Apart from the additional rear camera for the Pro model, the Pixel 7 Pro has a more polished and mirror-like rear camera hump while the vanilla model has an aluminum finish.

Plus, the Pixel 7 Pro is wider too, while the Pixel 7 has a more portable feel to it. The Pixel 7 weighs 195 grams (lighter than the Pixel 6 with 206 grams) but the 7 Pro has a similar weight as the Pixel 6 Pro. You can check out the video below to check out the details for yourself.

As for the other details, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are likely to come with a 90Hz and 120Hz display, respectively and will be powered by the next-gen Google Tensor 2 chipset. The phones are expected to get a 50MP main camera with a Samsung GN1 sensor and an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor for the front camera.

We are most likely to see battery upgrades, improved camera features, and more. The Pixel 7 series is expected to arrive in a couple of months. Although, an exact date remains unknown. We will let you know whenever this happens. Do keep an eye on this space for more details on the same.