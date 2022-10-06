Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with Tensor G2 Chipset Now Official

After announcing the Pixel 7 series at this year’s I/O event, Google has finally made them official. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro come as successors to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, respectively, bringing in a number of improvements like the new Tensor G2 chipset, some design tweaks, and loads more. Check out all the details below.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Introduced

Design and Display

The Pixel 7 Pro and even the Pixel 7 comes with a design similar to last year’s Pixel 6 lineup. It’s the same Visor design with a dual-tone finish. But, there had to be some changes and that’s in the form of a much more defined rear camera setup, which has a recycable aluminum build. The edges are rounded too. The Pixel 7 Pro comes in Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian colors. The Pixel 7 gets Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian color options.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate, 1500 nits of peak brightness, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It also supports the AOD functionality and HDR. The screen size is similar to that of the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 has a smaller 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for a 90Hz display. This is also smaller than the 6.4-inch display of the Pixel 6. It has a maximum brightness of 1400 nits, AOD support, HDR, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus too.

Cameras

The 7 Pro has three cameras at the back, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 30x digital zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus and a field of view of 125.8 degrees. The front has a 10.8MP selfie shooter with a 92.8-degree FoV.

The Pixel 7 has a different camera setup, which includes only two cameras. The setup includes a 50MP primary snapper with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 114 degrees. There’s the same 10.8MP front camera with a wider 92.8-degree field of view.

Pixel 7

Features like background blurring in videos with Cinematic Blur, Guided Frame, Photo Unblur, Google’s Magic Eraser, 10-bit HDR, Night Sight, Macro Focus (for the Pixel 7 Pro), Real Tone, and more are included too. There are improvements to autofocus and speech enhancements to make videos much more polished.

Tensor G2, Battery, and More

Under the hood, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro have the latest Tensor G2 chipset, which succeeds the first-gen Tensor SoC. Based on the 4nm process tech, the chipset claims 60% faster and 20% more efficient machine learning. It comes paired with the Titan M2 security chip, also seen on its predecessor. The chipset is also meant to provide better voice assistance, advanced speech recognition for the transcription of audio messages, Clear Calling, and much more.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Pixel 7 gets 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. While the Pixel 7 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the vanilla model gets a smaller 4,355mAh battery. Both support the Extreme Battery Saver, a 30W USB-C Charger, Qi wireless charging support, and Battery Share.

The Pixel 7 series runs Android 13 out of the box and will get 5 years of updates. Additional details include dual stereo speakers, an IP68 rating, facial recognition, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2 5G support, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and more. There are a plethora of security features like the built-in VPN powered by Google One (coming soon), anti-phishing and anti-malware protection, and Camera and mic toggles, among others.

Price and Availability

The Google Pixel 7 starts at $599 (~ Rs 49,100) and the Pixel 7 Pro retails at a starting price of $899 (~ Rs 73,700). Here’s a look at the prices of all the variants.

Pixel 7 Pro

128GB: $899

256GB: $999

512GB: $1,099

Pixel 7

128GB: $599

256GB: $699

Both devices are now up for pre-order in the US via the Google Store.