Google Gives Us an Official First Look at the Pixel 7 Series

Apart from launching the much-awaited budget-centric Pixel 6a, Google surprised everyone by sharing a first look at the upcoming Pixel 7 series. Yeah, months ahead of its official launch, the Mountain View giant has shared what the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will look like. Also, it has revealed some key details about both models, so keep reading.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Shown at Google I/O 2022

Google not only confirmed that the Pixel 7 series will arrive in the fall later this year, but also showed off the devices on stage at Google I/O 2022. The Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro carry forward the design aesthetic introduced with the Pixel 6 series last year.

The upcoming phones will come with a revamped camera bar, switching out the glass build for a recycled aluminum design. Yeah, the frame and camera bar will now be made of a single piece of aluminum, with cutouts for the camera lenses – two on the Pixel 7 and three on the 7 Pro. Google did not show the front screen of its upcoming flagships. Take a sneak peek at #Pixel7 and Pixel 7 Pro 👀



✨ Evolution of the Pixel design

🧠 Next-gen Google Tensor chip

📱 #Android13



And lots more too. We just can’t say yet. 🤫#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/RfEfTGQ9p8— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Moreover, the company has confirmed two things about its upcoming flagship devices. The Pixel 7 series will be powered by the next-gen Google Tensor chip, likely called the Tensor 2, and run Android 13 out of the box.

As for the colors, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass color variants. The Pixel 7 Pro will also come in three colorways, but replace the lemongrass one with a Hazel green variant (pictured below).

The Mountain View giant didn’t reveal more about the Pixel 7 series, so we will have to wait for the fall hardware event. We can expect to learn more about the phones via leaks over the coming months, so stay tuned. Until then, share your opinion on the Pixel 7 series design in the comments below.