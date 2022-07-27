Google Pixel 7 Series Camera Details Leaked; A New Pixel Rumored Too

Google has already confirmed that it will launch the Pixel 7 series this fall but has revealed little to no detail on the upcoming Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Thanks to a recent leak, we now have some information regarding the phones’ cameras and a hint at another Pixel phone in the pipeline. Here are the details.

Pixel 7, 7 Pro Camera Details Surface

A leakster going by the name “Za_Raczke” on Twitter did some digging and found out that the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro will feature a Samsung GN1 sensor for the 50MP main camera and an ultra-wide lens with the Sony IMX381 sensor, similar to the Pixel 6 phones. 📸 I have obtained info about camera hardware configurations on several upcoming Google Pixel devices. While this isn't as important as Google's software – obviously – it still reveals some interesting changes. Thread 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/sPCcT6WjPa— Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

Although, it is said to use an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor for the front camera on both phones, as opposed to a Sony IMX sensor. This will come with dual-pixel capabilities. For the Pixel 7 Pro, there will be an additional telephoto lens with a Samsung GM1 sensor instead of a Sony IMX586 sensor. The idea behind this switch is to use sensors by one manufacturer for similar camera outputs.

The leak also hints at another high-end Pixel phone, which is said to include the unannounced Sony IMX787 sensor for either the ultra-wide lens or the telephoto lens. The main camera is said to be the same as the Pixel 7 series. This phone is codenamed “Lynx L10” and is expected to include a 13MP selfie shooter with another announced Sony IMX712 sensor. This will be the first time Google will use new sensors. However, not much is known about this device and we don’t know if this will actually see the light of the day.

As for the Pixel 7 series, it is rumored to have the same display specs as the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro will come with 90Hz and 120Hz Samsung display panels, respectively. While the vanilla model could be a little smaller in size, the Pro model is expected to be the same as its predecessor. Other details include some design changes, the possible inclusion of a new Tensor chip, some battery upgrades, and more.

Additionally, there’s information on the Pixel tablet and the Pixel foldable phone. The tablet (which has also been confirmed) could come with dual cameras with a Sony IMX355 sensor and an 8MP front snapper similar to the Pixel 6. The foldable Pixel phone could have the same main camera as the Pixel 6. Although, you should know that we still don’t have any confirmation on whether or not a Pixel foldable phone will launch as it has been reportedly delayed.

Since the aforementioned details are leaks, we need to wait and watch for official information to appear for a better idea. We will keep you updated on this. So, stay tuned!