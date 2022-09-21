Google Pixel 7 Series to Launch in India Too

Google is all set to officially launch the Pixel 7 series on October 6, alongside the Pixel Watch. Ahead of the launch event, it is now revealed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch in India too, marking the return of the high-end Pixel phones after years and a joyful moment for Pixel fans. Let’s check out the details right here.

Pixel 7, 7 Pro Might Be Coming to India!

Renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, via a recent tweet, shared that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are coming to India and will be made available via Flipkart. To recall, the Pixel 3 series was the last high-end Pixel lineup that was launched in India. Although, the Pixel A-series phones continued to launch in the country.

If you wish to check out the Pixel 7 India launch teaser yourself, open the Flipkart mobile app, move to the “Mobiles” section, and look for the carousel on the top. You should find the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch microsite there, but it seems to have been removed. Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro India Launch is now CONFIRMED!



Yep, the phones are coming to the Indian shore through Flipkart soon. Global launch is in 📆 October 6, let's wait for pricing and availability details for 🇮🇳#Pixel7 #GooglePixel7 #Pixel7Pro #Pixel7Series pic.twitter.com/s81d1qwSwH— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 21, 2022

The Indian launch date remains unknown, though. Plus, Google is yet to confirm this information officially. So, while it may cause a sense of excitement, we’d advise you to wait for an official word. We will be sure to update you on this. If this information is correct, we’d expect the Pixel 7 series launch in India to take place in late October or maybe November.

As for what to expect, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will boast the same visor-like, dual-tone design but with a few tweaks like the different camera housings. The phones will be powered by the next-gen Tensor G2 chipset, which is meant to provide “more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition,” along with improved performance.

There could be a 120Hz display, 50MP cameras, bigger batteries, and much more. The Pixel Watch, on the other hand, will come with a circular dial, Wear OS 3, various health features, and more.

To know the proper details, stay tuned to this space for we will keep you updated. Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the possibility of the Pixel 7 series coming to India in the comments below.