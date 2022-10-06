Pixel 7 Series Now up for Pre-Order in India; Check out the Prices and Offers!

Google has finally made the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro official and as confirmed earlier, both devices will be made available in India too. This is confirmed to happen on October 11. Prior to this, the phones are now available for pre-order in the country. Check out the prices, offers, and more details if you are looking to buy the new Pixel devices for yourself.

You Can Now Pre-Order the Pixel 7 Series in India

The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro can be pre-ordered in India via Flipkart. The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and the Pixel 7 Pro retails at Rs 84,999 for the 12GB+128GB variant. We don’t know if more RAM+Storage configurations will be introduced.

If you are interested, you can simply head to Flipkart and pre-order the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro by making the full payment. You can also choose the EMI option.

As for the offers, if you are going for the Pixel 7, you can get Rs 9,500 off on the use of HDFC Bank credit/debit cards, an additional 10% on HDFC Bank cards, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, up to Rs 16,900 on the exchange, a Fitbit Inspire 2 at Rs 4,999, and much more. For the Pixel 7 Pro, you can get around Rs 10,750 off on HDFC Bank cards, along with an additional 10% discount, up to Rs 20,650 on the exchange, and more.

Both devices come with three months of free YouTube Premium and Google One subscriptions too.

Pixel 7 Series: Specs and Features

The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro come with a recyclable aluminum build and look similar to the Pixel 6 series. They are powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset with performance, machine learning, and more improvements.

The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED 90Hz display, 50MP dual rear cameras, and a 4,355mAh battery. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display, 50MP triple rear cameras, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Both run Android 13.

The Pixel 7 comes in Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian colors. The Pixel 7 Pro also has Snow and Obsidian colorways, along with the Hazel color.