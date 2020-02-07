We saw the design renders and 360-degree videos of the upcoming Google Pixel 4a last December, thanks to popular leaker Onleaks. Now, a new report from XDA-Developers hints that the handset would come with Snapdragon 730 chipset.

To come to this conclusion, the team had been tracking the internal code-names of the alleged upcoming Pixel mid-range devices – sunfish, redfin, and bramble in the AOSP repository. The report mentions that they have found evidence that links Pixel 4a to the codename sunfish. XDA had earlier found out that the ‘sunfish’ codenamed device will be based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 chipset.

If this discovery reflects on the Pixel4a when it comes later this year, we will not be seeing 5G support on the handset. It would disappoint Pixel fans who were expecting to see the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765 in the device. Since we don’t have official confirmation regarding these claims, we would recommend you to take these speculations with a grain of salt.

The report also says that there are chances for the other codenamed devices (redfish, bramble) to be part of the Pixel 4a series, which contradicts the claims of renowned YouTuber Dave Lee. According to Lee’s sources, we would not be seeing an XL variant for the Pixel 4a this year.

The Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 5.87-inch or 5.8-inch display with a punch-hole cutout for accommodating the selfie camera. The square camera bump on the back of the handset is rumored to equip a single sensor along with the LED flash. The handset comes with a physical fingerprint scanner, unlike the controversial face recognition of Pixel 4.

Since the finicky Soli radar chip seen on Pixel 4 would be absent on the Pixel 4a, it is safe to assume the device to get launched in the Indian market. So, would you consider getting a Pixel 4a when it comes to India? Tell us in the comments.