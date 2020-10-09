After making us wait for over two months, Google has finally launched its mid-range Pixel 4a and Google Home successor, Nest Audio, in India today. The latter made its debut alongside the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G earlier last month. The Pixel 4a has been priced quite attractively compared to its predecessor, so let’s check out the details.

Price and Availability

Google Pixel 4a India price has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the single 6GB+128GB variant. This is quite a surprise as the Pixel 4a is priced way lower than the Rs. 39,999 starting price of its predecessor from last year.

Nest Audio, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 6,999 in India. This is exactly in line with the $99.99 price tag of the speaker in the US. Both the Pixel 4a and Nest Audio will go on sale starting from 16th October, exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days. Nest Audio will also soon be available at Tata Cliq and Reliance Retail.

Pixel 4a Specifications

Pixel 4a features a polycarbonate build with a single camera and a fingerprint scanner on the rear. You get a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate on the front. This is also the first Pixel phone with a punch-hole cutout, housing an 8MP selfie snapper, at the top left.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. Google Pixel 4a runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box but is upgradable to Android 11 right away. The square module on the rear sports a single 12.2MP (f/1.7) sensor with OIS + EIS support and an LED flash. You also have a measly 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port.

Buy Pixel 4a on Flipkart (Rs. 29,999)

Nest Audio Specifications

Nest Audio is a successor to the original Google Home smart speaker that launched back in 2016. It is now fully wrapped in fabric and comes in a lot of attractive color variants. You will, however, only see the Charcoal and Chalk colors in India, which is really disappointing.

The Nest Audio arrives with a 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer to deliver 75% louder sound and 50% better bass than its predecessor. It is obviously backed by Google Assistant, enabling you to control smart home products, play music, set alarms, and keep up with your schedule while getting ready for work.

Nest Audio supports stereo audio and multi-room configuration, along with Ambient EQ that adjusts the Assistant’s voice response based on the noise in the room. It will compete against the new orb-like Amazon Echo speakers that launched in India just recently.

So, which of the two – Pixel 4a or Nest Audio – will you pick up during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale next week? Tell us in the comments below.