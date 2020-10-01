Google took the wraps off its first-ever 5G enabled Pixel phones, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, mere hours ago. But, if you are someone who had been waiting to hear about the launch date of the vanilla Pixel 4a in India, it seems you are in luck, my friend.

Google Pixel 4a India Launch Date

When Google launched the Pixel 4a back in August earlier this year, it confirmed that we will see this mid-range smartphone arrive in India in October. Well, we have been waiting patiently since then and Google finally confirmed the Pixel 4a India launch date today.

The company did not announce it during the Pixel 5 launch event or in an official blog post. Instead, the official @madebygoogle Twitter account replied to a user’s question about the Pixel 4a with the October 17 India launch date. You can see the tweet right here:

The Pixel 4a launches in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blogpost here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

Google also reiterates that it will be exclusive to Flipkart (check out dedicated landing page) in India. There is no mention of the launch date, offers, or availability details on Flipkart just yet.

A successor to the popular Pixel 3a, the Pixel 4a arrived nearly two months ago, so let me jog your memory for what it has to offer:

Specs Recap

Pixel 4a features a polycarbonate build with a single camera and a fingerprint scanner on the rear. You will find a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate on the front. This is also the first Pixel phone with a punch-hole cutout, housing an 8MP selfie snapper.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. You will, however, get the latest Android 11 update right away. The square module on the rear includes a single 12.2MP (f/1.7) sensor with OIS+EIS support and an LED flash. You also have a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port.

Pixel 4a is priced at $349 (nearly Rs. 25,750) for the single 6GB+128GB and Just Black variant. If we go by Google’s past pricing track record, you can expect this device to be priced around Rs. 34,999 in India. So, do you believe Pixel 4a is a great bet at its price point in India? Or would you rather opt for OnePlus or Realme flagships? Let us know in the comments below.