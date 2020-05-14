Ahead of the expected unveiling of the Pixel 4a, Cuban tech blog and YouTube channel, TechnoLike Plus, which had earlier published a detailed camera review of the device, has now published a video showcasing the performance of the upcoming smartphone in several benchmarking applications, including AndroBench, AnTuTu, GFXBench and PCMark 2.0. The device was also benchmarked on GeekBench, where it was listed with its codename – Google Sunfish – and scored 2544 on the single-core index and 6370 on the multi-core test.

As for AnTuTu, the device notched up 26,8973 on the platform, which is significantly higher than the 19,2779 pointed scored by the Pixel 3a last year. Do note that Google recently removed all AnTuTu apps from the Google Play Store for its alleged links with the notorious Chinese developer, Cheetah Mobile, so be careful in case you want to download any of those applications from third-party sources.

The rest of the benchmark results are also along expected lines for a premium mid-ranger in 2020, although, its graphics performance might still be a bit of a disappointment. As can be seen in the chart below, the Adreno 618 in the Snapdragon 730 significantly underperforms more powerful Adreno GPUs in recent Snapdragon 8-series chipsets, like the 845, 855 and 865, in GFXBench’s Aztec Ruins test.

Do note that Aztec Ruins is one of the most intensive graphics tests for mobile devices and is not representative of most Android games, so the real-world experience will unlikely suffer as much as the benchmark index suggests. Either way, the video also suggests that the rather minuscule 3,080mAh battery in the Pixel 4a may still offer decent endurance, including a run-time of up to 11 hours under certain conditions.

One thing worth noting here is that the performance tests were carried out on a Pixel 4a running pre-release software, so the final results might still be a little better once Google gets through with all the performance tweaks and optimizations before launch. Either way, the Pixel 4a is shaping up to be one of the most interesting new launches in the coming months, so it will be interesting to see if it will be priced well enough for it to be a viable option for mainstream buyers.