As we approach the expected launch of the mid-range Pixel 4a, the leaks have started to come in faster than ever before. Early last month, the retail box of the upcoming smartphone was leaked, followed by an expected availability date, and today, the smartphone has allegedly made its appearance on Geekbench.

Popping up on Geekbench is basically a rite of passage for upcoming smartphones, and the Pixel 4a showing up, albeit under its codename ‘Sunfish’, is most likely a sign that the phone will be launched pretty soon.

Anyway, the Geekbench listing, as usual, only gives away a very teeny bit of information. The unit that was tested had 6GB RAM, and was running a Snapdragon processor with a base frequency clocked at 1.8GHz. That lines up with the base frequency for the Snapdragon 730, whose high efficiency cores run at 1.8GHz. The scores here are also in the ballpark of what’s achieved by other phones running the SD730 chip.

Not much else can be learned from the Geekbench listing of the phone, but we have enough leaks about the Pixel 4a to basically know everything there is to know about it. After all, over the last few months, we have seen renders leak out, live images, and even a full hands on video (alleged) of the phone show up on the internet.

The phone is expected to be launched really soon, and as per reports, it should go on sale from May 22. The only question is the price that Google sets for the smartphone, since it will be competing against offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, and others in the mid-range price bracket.