Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 4a in the coming days, and latest reports suggest that the company may be planning to price it at a slight discount to the iPhone SE (2020). According to 9to5Google’s Stephen Hall, the 128GB model of the Pixel 4a might be priced at $349 (around Rs. 26,000) in the US, which suggests that the 64GB variant might just come with a $299 (around Rs. 22,000) price-tag. If it holds true, that pricing would undercut the all-new iPhone SE by a full $100, given that Apple’s new mid-ranger is priced starting at $399 for the 64GB model in the US and Rs. 42,500 in India.

source suggests that $349 price will be for 128GB model — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) May 14, 2020

While a lower price-tag for the Pixel 4a will certainly be something to look forward to, if the Pixel 3a (and other Google hardware) is anything to go by, the pricing in India will still be significantly higher than in the US. That said, it might still be a decent buy for pure Android aficionados if Google can price it below Rs. 30,000 in India. Either way, the pricing is still a rumor, so take it with a pinch of salt for now.

While the exact launch date for the Pixel 4a is yet to be announced, we’ve already seen multiple videos on the device over the past few weeks, including a camera review and detailed performance benchmarks. The phone, from what we know already, will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and will have a rather underwhelming 3,080mAh battery. Its camera hardware will include a single 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor at the back and an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor at the front.

Featured Image Courtesy: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks