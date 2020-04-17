One of the most loved ROMs in the custom ROM community when the fame of custom ROMs was at its peak a few years ago, Paranoid Android (AOSPA), has now started rolling out stable builds based on Android 10 for supported smartphones. The first wave of compatible smartphones includes a bunch of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Asus devices, and the Essential Phone.

The new Android 10 version is codenamed Quartz. Notably, this is the first stable version of AOSPA the development team is releasing after Android Nougat. Take a look at the official changelog below:

Included GAPPS inside the zips.

April 2020 Security Patch Level.

OTA support (with deltas).

Adaptive Playback.

Screen stabilization (Gimbal mode).

SafetyNet (most devices).

Built-in screen recorder.

FOD support (Fingerprint On Display).

Pulse notifications.

ParanoidDoze: extended AOD support

Off-screen gestures.

Gestures support.

Vibration adapted UI.

Extended vibration system (OnePlus devices).

Alert Slider UI (OnePlus devices).

OTS: On The Spot, introduce user hint prompt system, uses a snackbar design to prompt the user for changes.

Pocket Mode, introduces a mode that will detect whenever your device is on the pocket and prevent it from waking.

Fast Charging indicator (includes OnePlus devices).

Quick Settings Pull Down with one finger.

Extended Restart.

Introduced Settings reset for PA features under Settings → System → Reset Options.

Double tap to sleep on keyguard (lockscreen) and launcher.

Volume Long Press to Skip Tracks.

Volume panel on left for devices with left volume buttons.

Adjusted statusbar notifications per device.

Navigation bar customization.

Improved lockscreen security

Caffeine tile (thanks LineageOS).

Extended screenshot support (thanks Pixel Experience).

Per-app cellular data, vpn and wifi restrictions.

Three finger swipe down for screenshots.

Pop-Up camera support.

Based off CAF LA.UM.8.2.r1-04200-sdm660.0 tag.

The officially supported devices for the initial build include Asus Zenfone Pro Max M2, Asus Zenfone Pro Max M1, Essential Phone, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6 and 6T, OnePlus 3 and 3T, Redmi 5, Xiaomi Mi 9, and Xiaomi Mi 6.

Official support will soon be extended to OnePlus 5, 5T, OnePlus 7, 7T, and 7T Pro

Poco F1, Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Dual, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and XZ2 Compact Dual, Sony Xperia XZ3 and XZ3 Dual, Xiaomi Mi 9T and Redmi K20, Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, and Redmi K20 Pro.

Meanwhile, if you’re interested to use those eye-candy AOSPA wallpapers designed by Hampus Olsson, who also designed the OnePlus 8 wallpapers, you can find them in his wallpaper app named Abstruct (download).