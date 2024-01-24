Palworld Beats CS2, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 to Become the Second Most-Played Game on Steam

In just a short week of launching, Palworld has become massively popular, with over seven million sales. It’s obvious gamers love the game too much, as now even the Steam player charts provide that. The game has now clocked a new record as it has now overtaken CS2 to become the second most popular game on Steam!

As per the official Palworld X account (formerly Twitter), the game now holds the second position for the most-played title on Valve’s Steam. As per the post, the game experienced an all-time concurrent player peak of 1,853,216 players.

The position was previously held by Counter-Strike 2, which is the sequel (or an upgrade, depending on your perspective) to the popular CS:GO. That is 34,443 players higher than the online free-to-play shooter. [2nd highest all-time peak in Steam history! ]

The number of Steam users currently playing #Palworld has exceeded 1.85 million!



Thank you for playing the game even though it is a weekday!



The team is working hard to ensure that you can enjoy the game even more comfortably. pic.twitter.com/v8IBwXCB3C— Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 23, 2024

As per SteamDB, Palworld has not only surpassed CS2 but also beaten massively popular games like Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Lost Ark. And the game is just a few million away from beating Krafton’s PUBG for the top position. While the game currently sits at 1.2 million concurrent players, reaching three million will take a long time.

We believe the game might get another boost of players when it launches new content. This is impressive when you consider that the top ten games featured on SteamDB are mostly full releases or free-to-play. Palworld achieving that in an early-access state is no short of impressive.

And, while the game’s popularity keeps increasing on Steam, it has experienced its fair share of controversy. Be it people pointing out the obvious similarities to Game Freak’s Pokemon, accusations of Gen AI usage for the game development, and more. Nonetheless, this is an amazing achievement.

So, are you one of the gamers adding to this player base? What are your thoughts about the game? Let us know in the comments below.