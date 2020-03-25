Oppo’s Vice President and President of Global Marketing Brian Shen has confirmed on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that the company will be launching the Oppo Reno Ace 2 in April.

However, Shen has not revealed the exact launch date of the device. The post also emphasizes on the lightweight nature of Reno Ace 2. According to Shen, the handset will be easier to hold and will not cause discomfort on prolonged usage.

Going by the recent leaks by a Weibo tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 is expected to sport a circular rear camera setup, similar to what we have on the OnePlus 7T. What makes it different is that it will allegedly feature quad cameras, unlike triple cameras on the 7T. The tipster has also hinted that the device would come with 5G support.

The Reno Ace 2 would succeed the Oppo Reno Ace that got launched in October last year with a 90Hz refresh rate and 135Hz touch sampling rate display, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and vertically stacked quad cameras.

The news comes in a time when a lot of companies like Vivo and Oppo’s very own Realme are canceling their smartphone launches in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi, on the other hand, is planning to proceed with its Mi 10 launch event according to the plan, at least for now. The global launch event is set to be held on March 27 and the Indian event will take place on the 31st of March.