The Oppo Reno lineup kicked off with the standard Reno and Reno 10x Zoom earlier last year but we have since come a long long way. The Chinese giant has already launched a couple of more Reno devices including the Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z, and Reno Ace over the past six months. And today, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro has launched in India with a dual-camera punch-hole design, quad-rear camera, Helio P-series chipset, and a lot more.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a polycarbonate back panel with a minimal look and gradient pattern. You only have the rectangular camera system on one side at the top and the company’s branding at the bottom. It’s also quite lightweight and sleek at 175 grams and 8mm respectively but it’s a major letdown when compared to the Reno 3 Pro launched in China. It featured a 3D curved glass build.

On the front too, Oppo Reno 3 Pro swaps out the dual-curved display in the China variant with a flat display. Another difference between the two variants is the presence of a dual-camera punch-hole in the Indian variant. The device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution but the lack of higher refresh rate is a little disappointing. There’s an updated in-display fingerprint scanner on board and it takes only 0.3 seconds to unlock the device.

Talking about the selfie cameras, Oppo boasts that its newest Reno device is the first to feature a 44MP dual-camera punch-hole design. The 44MP primary camera is paired with a 2MP depth sensor for improved portrait photography.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro debuted with Snapdragon 765G and 5G connectivity in China, however, the company has swapped it out for MediaTek Helio P95 SoC in India. The chipset was officially announced a couple of days ago with support for 64MP camera, APU 2.0, and a 21:9 display. The chipset is coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7, whose features you can read about right here.

In the camera department, Oppo Reno 3 Pro sports a 64MP primary camera as compared to a 48MP sensor in the Chinese variant. The 64MP primary sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP mono lens for portrait mode. You’re getting a ton of camera features here including 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, Soloop video editor, Night Mode selfies, 4K @ 30fps video recording, and a lot more.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes equipped with a 4,025 mAh battery, which should do well, and there’s 30W VOOC 4.0 charging on board as well.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB+128GB base variant whereas you will have to shell out Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The device will be available in three stunning color variants namely Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. It will go on sale starting from 6th March on Amazon India.