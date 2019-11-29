With an increased focus on India, Oppo decided to hold its first-ever software-focused event in New Delhi earlier this week. The Chinese company took the wraps off its new custom Android skin, ColorOS 7, at the launch event. ColorOS 7 not only introduces a minimalist UI, refreshed icons but brings a number of exciting new features in tow.

Oppo claims that ColorOS 7 is not only their most significant update but will also be the biggest software update rollout to date. The ColorOS 7 update will reach a total of more than 20 devices, covering almost all of their devices launched during the past couple of years – be it the flagship Reno series or the mid-range Oppo K3.

The company has already kicked-off Android 10-based ColorOS 7 trials with the flagship Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom, with other devices to follow in the coming few months. You can find the complete list of Oppo devices that will get the ColorOS 7 update down below:

List of Oppo Phones That Will Get ColorOS 7 Update

Phase 1: November

Reno

Reno 10x Zoom

Phase 2: December

Reno 2

F11 Pro (including Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition)

F11

Phase 3: Q1 2020

Find X (including Lamborghini and SuperVOOC Edition)

Reno 2F

Reno 2Z

R17

R17 Pro

RX17 Pro

Reno Z

Oppo A9

Phase 4: Q2 2020

F7 (including 128G variant)

F9

F9 Pro

R15

R15 Pro

A9 2020

Oppo K3

If you are eager to try out the ColorOS 7 update on your Oppo device, navigate to the “Settings > Software Updates > Setting Icon” section and find the new “Trial Version” option. You will receive the beta build in a few minutes of enabling this feature.

Just to be clear, the aforementioned timeline tells when your Oppo phone will get the trial version of the latest ColorOS 7 update. You won’t receive the stable builds right away but Oppo should release them for all supported devices after a swift testing period. So, is your Oppo phone on the list? If yes, then let us know which feature are you most excited to try out in the comments below.