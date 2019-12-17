At its Realme X2 launch event in New Delhi, the company gave us a first look at its own custom “Realme UI” that’s closer to stock Android but is still based on Oppo’s ColorOS 7 software experience. We have been referring to this update as RealmeOS for some time now but I will now refer to it as Realme UI going forward.

Realme first revealed that it’s working on a custom UI, which will be closer to the stock Android experience, back in July earlier this year. It kicked-off a mysterious “Project X,” whose inputs have been integrated into the Realme UI. You can see in the screenshots below that the homescreen now looks closer to stock Android, the app drawer is neatly arranged, and the Settings pane also appears light and minimalistic. It’s surely a huge change compared to ColorOS 6, which feels cluttered and bogged down.

On stage at the event, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth described the custom Realme UI saying, “It’s going to be bright, it’s going to be dynamic, it’s going to be passionate. It is the design of the future — simple but not boring. It will be very real….will be inspired by the everyday lifestyle, by the young generation.”

The company then went ahead to talk about the iconography in Realme UI and it does look clean. But, it’s quite similar to the minimal new icons in ColorOS 7. There are only a few minor differences here and there, but otherwise, they look the same to me. Sheth on stage also mentioned that icons have been designed keeping in mind the golden ratio.

The company once again shared the Android 10 and custom UI rollout roadmap on stage. The ColorOS 7 beta program kicks-off later this week with the Realme X2 Pro. The update is going to start rolling to the first set of devices, which includes the Realme 3 Pro and XT, later in January next year. The newly announced Realme X2 is set to receive the custom Realme UI in March 2020, along with Android 10, before the Chinese variant.

You can go ahead and check out the new update roadmap right here. This is only a first look at the Realme UI and there’s a lot that’s still unknown about the UI and features. I believe we will hear about it later in January when the company officially rolls out its UI update, so stay tuned for more updates. Until then, don’t forget to tell us your thoughts about Realme UI in the comments section or on social media.