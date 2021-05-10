Oppo has today launched its online store in India. To celebrate the e-store launch, the Chinese smartphone giant has brought introductory offers, flash sales, lucky draw, and more. According to the company, these offers will be valid until May 17.

Oppo Store in India

“OPPO Store is a platform that feeds OPPO users with the newest brand and product information and provides our customers with high-quality online shopping experience,” says the company.

As part of the launch offer, Oppo is bundling Reno 5 Pro and Oppo F19 with Enco W31 earbuds for a Rs.1000 discount. In addition, the company is offering Oppo F17 Pro and A15s with Enco W11 earbuds for Rs.700 discount. Moreover, Oppo is also offering a Rs.1 mystery box that may have Oppo F19 Pro, Enco W31 earbuds, or a power bank.

Oppo has partnered with HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank for a 10 percent instant discount and no-cost EMI. The website doesn’t offer guest checkouts and you need a HeyTap account to complete the order. Supported payment methods include cash on delivery, credit card, debit card, EMI, UPI, wallets, and net banking.

Oppo’s online store currently seems to be the mobile version of the site. The company is also working on a dedicated Oppo Store app, according to the website. If you’re interested to take a look, you can visit Oppo’s online store from here.

Oppo has long been an offline-focused brand that relies heavily on advertisements. The company’s efforts to set up an online store suggests that it is trying to expand its presence in the online segment. It also gives Oppo fans a one-stop destination to purchase their favorite gadgets.