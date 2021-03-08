Oppo has launched its much-awaited Oppo F19 series in India today. It includes the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G, with the standard F19 coming really soon. The Oppo F19 series is the successor to last year’s F17 and F17 Pro. Oppo F19 Pro is a rebranded version of the recently unveiled Oppo A94 whereas the F19 Pro+ is a Dimensity 800U-powered 5G smartphone.

Price and Availability

Oppo F19 Pro is priced at Rs. 21,490 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 23,490 for the 8GB+256GB variant.in India. It will go on sale starting from 25th March on the company’s official website and Flipkart. It comes in two color variants, namely Fluid Black and Space Silver.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 25,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It comes in two color variants, namely Fluid Black and Space Silver. It will be available exclusively on Amazon India, Flipkart, and the company’s official website.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The panel boasts a 2400 x 1080 resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole cutout with a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset powers the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G in India. It is the same chipset that powers the Realme X7. You will also find 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage onboard. The device runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

As for the huge quad-camera module on the rear, it is helmed by a 48MP primary camera. You also have an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

Oppo F19 Pro+ comes equipped with a 4,310mAh battery with 50W Flash charging support. The device supports dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port at the bottom.

Oppo F19 Pro: Specifications

Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate (a bit disappointing) and 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution. The panel boasts a 135Hz touch sampling rate and goes up to 180Hz when you enable Game Mode. It also has up to 800 nits of peak brightness and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

As for the chipset, the MediaTek Helio P95 will run the show under the hood. F19 Pro is available in two configurations – 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box.

The rectangular quad-camera module on the rear is helmed by a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor. You also have an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a customary 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP mono lens. The punch-hole cutout on the front houses a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera as compared to the 32MP sensor aboard the A94.

Oppo F19 Pro comes equipped with a 4,310mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC charging out-of-the-box. The device also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port to round up the connectivity options.