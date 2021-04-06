After launching the Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G earlier last month, Oppo unveiled the standard Oppo F19 in India today. It is a part of Oppo’s long-running F-series and comes with various upgrades over its predecessor. Also, read till the end to know the price and availability details in India.

Oppo F19: Key Specs and Features

The Oppo F19 is a lower-end sibling to the F19 Pro and the F19 Pro+ 5G. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a punch-hole cut-out. It has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and it packs an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The punch-hole cutout houses a 16MP selfie snapper.

Coming to the internals, the Oppo F19 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC which also powers the recently launched Poco M3. It is paired with the Adreno 610 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card).

Turning our attention to the cameras, the smartphone includes a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 48MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors to capture depth info and macro shots.

To aid the photography experience, the device also features various shooting modes such as timelapse, night mode, panorama, and more. Moreover, it can shoot standard videos at 1080p at 30FPS and slow-motion videos at 720p at 120FPS.

Also, the Oppo F19 also packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. Oppo says that it is the sleekest smartphone to pack such a big battery inside and the device is 7.95mm in thickness. You also have a USB-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard.

The device runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and comes in two color options, i.e Prism Black and Midnight Blue.

Price and Availability

Oppo F19 will be available in a single 6GB+128GB configuration, which is priced at Rs 18,990 in India. It is currently available for pre-order on Amazon with the first sale going live on April 9.