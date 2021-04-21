Ever since its inception in the market in 2014, Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has garnered a lot of popularity in the Indian market for its value-for-money offerings. Although the company has a strong network of offline stores across the country, it is now aiming to capture the online market with the launch of its official online store in India.

Oppo announced the “Grand Opening” of its online store along with a contest for the fans to win Oppo goodies on its official website. So, participating in the contest could grab you various Oppo products, including the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Oppo Smart Bands, and Oppo A series 5G devices. If you do not get any of the prizes, you will surely get a Rs 300 discount coupon to use for your next order on the Oppo online store.

Now, it seems like Oppo is planning to sell all of its Indian smartphone lineups, as well as accessories, on its India online store. Apart from this, the company is also asking contest participants about what they want on the Oppo store. And the options range from customer service, product quality, and fan events to free delivery and sales promotions.

Furthermore, as per the pre-opening page, the company will also offer various early-bird surprises that will go live for the first few days after the grand opening. These include instant bank discount, 0-cost EMI, spin wheel contest to win the Oppo Reno 5 Pro, Re 1 flash sales, discounts on bundle purchases, and premium mystery boxes including Oppo F19 Pro and more.

Now, as per the timeline on the pre-opening contest page, Oppo will initially start by announcing the winners of the contest on April 23, 30, and May 6. On May 7, the company will finally open its official Indian online store for customers to browse through and buy its products.

With this move, Oppo aims to welcome consumers who prefer to buy smartphones and electronic accessories online. Furthermore, Oppo will be competing against the likes of other major smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Realme, and Apple that are currently operating their online stores in India.