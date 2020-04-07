OnePlus 8 series is set to make its global debut in exactly a week from today on 14th April. And if rumors are to be believed, OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to finally add a long-requested feature – wireless charging. Since we could see wireless charging on the next OnePlus flagship, the company is rumored to launch a wireless charger as well.

We already know that it will be called the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger but the folks over at TechDroider have today shed light on some of its key features.

First of all, as the name would suggest, the wireless charger will juice up the OnePlus 8 Pro at 30W – the same speed as the company’s wired charger. We can expect to see the device being charged from 0% to 50% in just under 30 minutes and up to 100% in around 80 minutes, as per the leak. This is super impressive as the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come equipped with a 4,510mAh battery.

The wireless charger, whose design is yet to surface online, is said to feature a cooling fan inside. This will protect both the wireless charger and your 8 Pro from overheating. One of the cool features of the wireless charger is expected to be the “AI Sleep Mode,” where the fan inside the OnePlus wireless charger will be turned off automatically at night – possibly when the device is fully charged.

TechDroider’s leak further points to a rumored launch price tag. OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger could be priced at around 70 euros (around Rs. 5,750) but we have to wait for the official launch to learn the availability details. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sale for the OnePlus 8 series may be delayed due to possible supply issues and lockdown worldwide.