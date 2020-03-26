The launch of OnePlus’ flagship 8 series is rumored to take place around the second week of April. While it remains uncertain if OnePlus would postpone its event in light of coronavirus, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the complete specifications of the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro today.

Starting off with the OnePlus 8 Pro, the handset will sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. As expected, the handset will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset with support for 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 8 Pro could come with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. In terms of optics, the handset is tipped to sport a quad 48MP+48MP+8MP+5MP setup at the rear and a 16MP sensor for selfies.

The handset is rumored to come with an IP68 rating, for the first time in OnePlus phones. The device could feature a 4,510mAh battery that supports 30W Warp Charge 30T, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. If this is true, we could also expect true wireless earbuds from the company.

Coming to the regular OnePlus 8, the device is tipped to equip a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset could have the same RAM and storage variants as the OnePlus 8 Pro, but with LPDDR4X RAM.

As far as the cameras are concerned, there could be a triple camera setup with 48MP+16MP+2MP sensors and a 16MP front camera. Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, the tipster’s sources believe the OnePlus 8 will miss out on an official IP rating.

The OnePlus 8 is also tipped to come with a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W Warp Charge 30T. There is no mention of wireless charging on this one. The devices are expected to retail in Blue, Black, and Green color variants.

As you can see, these alleged specifications are not as exciting as one would expect from OnePlus, especially the UFS 3.0 storage and 30W fast charging. Moreover, the addition of 5G because of the SD865 chipset here will likely push the price further up for these phones, and we’re not sure how we feel about that. However, since these specifications are rumors at this point and can’t be verified at the moment, we will have to wait until OnePlus officially announces the 8 series to know for sure.

Featured Image Courtesy: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles